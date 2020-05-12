Nelly and Ludacris to headline the next Verzuz battle on Instagram Live

We’re all about to roll out to some country grammar as Ludacris and Nelly battle it out in the next round of Verzuz.
The two hip-hop stars will go live Saturday on Instagram in a battle of hits. It’s part of an ongoing series by producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland as a way to entertain fans during quarantine. Previous battles have featured singers Erykah Badu and Jill Scott, singer-producers Teddy Riley and Babyface as well as rappers T-Pain and Lil Jon.
Ludacris and Nelly both had a string of hits from the late 90s and throughout the 2000s. Ludacris, hailing from Atlanta, is known for singles like “Move B***H,” “Rollout (My Business)” and “Get Back.”
Nelly, repping St. Louis, came on the scene in the early 2000s with hits like “Country Grammar,” “Ride With Me” and “Hot in Herre.”