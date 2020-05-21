Lana Del Rey confirms new album and hits back at accusations she’s ‘glamorizing abuse’

Award-winning singer and songwriter Lana Del Rey has confirmed that her latest album will be released September 5 and has…

Award-winning singer and songwriter Lana Del Rey has confirmed that her latest album will be released September 5 and has hit back at critics who, she claims, have “crucified” her.

The 34-year-old “Born to Die” singer released a lengthy statement on Instagram Thursday, addressing criticism her music has received, including accusations that she is “glamorizing abuse.”

Del Rey, whose real name is Elizabeth Grant, is well-known for her themes of tragic romance in songs such as “Ultraviolence” and “Summertime Sadness.”

She hit back at the double standards in the music industry, saying artists such as Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello and Beyoncé “had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes” and “cheating.”

She continued: “I’m fed up with female writers and alt singers saying that I glamorize abuse when in reality I’m just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent emotionally abusive relationships all over the world.”

She did not name any specific critics in her post.

Del Rey said that she thinks it is “pathetic” that her music, which has detailed her “sometimes submissive or passive roles” in relationships, led to accusations she has “set women back hundreds of years.”

“There has to be a place in feminism for women who look and act like me — the kind of woman who says no but men hear yes — the kind of women who are slated mercilessly for being their authentic, delicate selves,” the post continued.

The singer opened up about her past relationships, saying that she has been “honest and optimistic” about her experiences.

She hit out at poor reviews she has had in the past, and said she was deemed “literally hysterical” in her first two records.

Del Rey ended the statement by announcing that her seventh album, released in September, would detail some of the feelings she touched upon in her Instagram post. Her next two poetry books would also explore these themes further, she added.