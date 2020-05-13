Katy Perry experiencing ‘waves of depression’ during the pandemic

Katy Perry sounds like she is struggling a bit. The pregnant singer and “American Idol” judge recently shared how she…

Katy Perry sounds like she is struggling a bit.

The pregnant singer and “American Idol” judge recently shared how she is doing during the pandemic.

Her opening up came in the form of a tweet Tuesday on her verified Twitter account.

“Sometimes i don’t know what’s worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm,” Perry wrote.

Perry is expecting her first child, a daughter, with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Last month she revealed during a Facebook Live that she has been sheltering in place with family members and said “in a weird way, being on lockdown has forced me to slow down—which is probably, in turn, really good while I’m growing a child.”

“And it’s forced me to find even more balance,” “E! News” reported the pop star saying. “Because, when I have a child, I will still be at home, basically, and I’m not used to that. I’m used to, like, jet setting everywhere.”

Perry has been doing her part to help raise funds and awareness during the pandemic.

She participated in an event for the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, as well as the SHEIN Together digital festival.

On Sunday she wore an elephant costume to sing as Mrs. Dumbo in ABC’s “Disney Family Singalong: Volume II” and tweeted “it helped me get my smile back” in response to a follower tweeting that Perry’s “costumes brought smiles and laughter during these uncertain time.”