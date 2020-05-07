Jamie Lynn Spears reveals sister Britney came home to Louisiana to quarantine

Britney Spears spent some of her quarantine with family in Louisiana, according to her baby sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. The…

The younger Spears told “Entertainment Tonight” that her pop star sister was feeling a bit isolated at her Los Angeles home.

“Britney was like, ‘I want to come home, I don’t want to be by myself out here,’ because all of her family’s pretty much here,” Jamie Lynn Spears, 29, said. “So she was able to come home for almost two weeks or so.”

Britney Spears, 38, was born in Kentwood, Louisiana, and her sister said she was able to be home for both Jamie Lynn’s birthday and that of Jamie Lynn’s youngest daughter, 2-year-old Ivy.

Jamie Lynn Spears is also the mother of Maddie, 11.

Jamie Lynn said Britney headed back to Los Angeles a few weeks ago to tend to her sons, Sean, 14, and Jayden, 13, as well as her home there.

Britney Spears recently announced that she accidentally burned down her home gym.