History channel working on doc series with Bill Clinton

The Associated Press

May 7, 2020, 2:45 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The History channel says former President Bill Clinton will help shape and be a part of an upcoming documentary series on the American presidency.

During an announcement of programming plans on Thursday, the network said the series will “explore the history of the American presidency and the struggle for a more perfect union.”

It is being produced internally by the History channel and is expected to air in early 2021.

History says it has signed with historian Doris Kearns Goodwin to make presidential miniseries on Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt. Goodwin’s signing comes after “Washington,” released earlier this year, became the most-watched miniseries on cable over the past three years.

The Roosevelt project is being made by Leonardo DiCaprio’s production company, History said.

