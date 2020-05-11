Fox’s prime-time TV schedule for fall 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fox’s prime-time schedule for fall 2020:
Monday
8 p.m. – “L.A.’s Finest”
9 p.m. – “neXt”
Tuesday
8 p.m. – “Cosmos: Possible Worlds”
9 p.m. – “Filthy Rich”
Wednesday
8 p.m. – “The Masked Singer”
9 p.m. – “Masterchef Junior”
Thursday
8 p.m. – NFL Football
Friday
8 p.m. – “WWE Smackdown Live”
Saturday
7 p.m – “Fox Sports Saturday”
Sunday
8:00 p.m. -“The Simpsons”
8:30 p.m. – “Bless the Harts”
9:00 p.m. – “Bob’s Burgers”
9:30 p.m. – “Family Guy”
