Florence Pugh is dating Zach Braff and doesn’t want your opinion

Florence Pugh has zero regrets about clapping back on social media when people disparage the 21-year age gap between her…

Florence Pugh has zero regrets about clapping back on social media when people disparage the 21-year age gap between her and her boyfriend, fellow actor Zach Braff.

“Because people need to realize that it’s hurtful,” the “Little Women” star told Elle UK in a recent interview. “I have the right to hang out and be with and go out with anyone I want to.”

Pugh is 24 and Braff, beloved for his starring role on the early 2000s series “Scrubs,” is 45.

She told the publication she has “always found this part of what people do really bizarre.”

“I’m an actor because I like acting and I don’t mind people watching my stuff, but people have no right to educate me on my private life,” she said.

Pugh said she was aware that there might be increased attention paid to her love life if she dated a fellow actor.

“I know that part of being in the spotlight is that people might invade your privacy and have opinions on it, but it’s bizarre that normal folk are allowed to display such hate and opinions on a part of my life that I’m not putting out there,” she said. “It’s a strange side of fame that you’re allowed to be torn apart by thousands of people even though you didn’t put that piece of you out there.”

It’s not something Pugh wanted to dwell on, however.

“I don’t want to talk about it because it’s not something I want to highlight, but my point to all this is that isn’t it odd that a stranger can totally tear apart someone’s relationship and it’s allowed?” she said.