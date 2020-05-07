Brian Howe, singer and former Bad Company frontman, dies at 66

Brian Howe, former frontman for the British rock group Bad Company, died Tuesday at age 66, his friend and longtime…

Brian Howe, former frontman for the British rock group Bad Company, died Tuesday at age 66, his friend and longtime manager Paul Easton told CNN.

Howe was found in his home suffering from cardiac arrest. While Howe was able to briefly speak to EMTs, he died in his home after they were unable to revive him, Easton said in a statement.

“Finding the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts over losing my brother has been difficult,” Howe’s sister Sandie said in a statement. “Our family would like to thank you for your compassion and the outpouring of love we are receiving.”

Born in Portsmouth, England, Howe got his career started singing on Ted Nugent’s “Penetrator” album. Years later, Howe was chosen to take over as the lead singer for Bad Company after the departure of singer Paul Rodgers.

The singer and songwriter was the frontman for Bad Company for eight years.

“I feel we are all put in this world for a reason” Howe’s son Michael said in a statement. “The passion for music was my father’s, and I am so happy that his legacy will live on.”

Howe is also survived by his daughters Victoria and Ella.