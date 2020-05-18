Brian Austin Green opens up about split with wife Megan Fox

Brian Austin Green has opened up about parting ways with his wife of nearly 10 years, actress Megan Fox. On…

On his podcast, “…with Brian Austin Green,” the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum said he and Fox have been separated for months, after realizing they’d grown apart.

“It’s not something you go into a marriage considering,” Green said of their split.

Green and Fox have been married since 2010 and have three children together.

Green said Fox first confided in him that she felt that she would like to spend time apart last year, after she returned from several weeks of filming a project.

“She said, ‘You know what, I realized while I was out of the country working alone, that I feel more like myself and I liked myself better during that experience. And I think that’s something that might be worth trying for me,'” he said. “I was upset about it, but I can’t be upset at her and I wasn’t upset at her because she didn’t ask to feel that way.”

Fox has recently been spotted by paparazzi spending time with musician Machine Gun Kelly, whom Green said seems like a “nice, genuine guy,” adding “they’re just friends at this point.”

“It’s really important to me that people don’t treat anyone like a villain or a victim in this situation,” he said.

Green said it is his and Fox’s intention to continue to vacation and spend holidays as a family with their children.

Fox will next be seen in the family film “Think Like a Dog.” Green was last seen in the meta “90210” revival series, “BH90210,” which was canceled after one season.

“I will always love her and she will always love me,” Green said.

He added: “Who knows if this is the end of the journey. We have a lot of life left. So the paths have sort of gone in separate ways for now. They could come back together. They may not. We don’t know.”