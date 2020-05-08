Ariana Grande uses ‘Stuck With U’ with Justin Bieber to reveal new boyfriend

Leave it to Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber to give us a quarantine love song. The superstar pop singers have…

The superstar pop singers have collaborated on the “Stuck With U,” which praises the virtues — and sometimes annoyances — of staying in with that special someone.

The video for the song features scenes from everyday people and other stars Including Demi Lovato and Chance the Rapper as they quarantine during the pandemic.

Bieber is shown spending time with his wife, model Hailey Rhode Bieber, and Grande initially makes us think she’s going it alone with just her dog to cuddle with.

That is until about 3 minutes and 30 seconds into the video, when Grande can be seen dancing and getting affectionate with a tall guy in a dark hoodie.

Reports have identified him as Dalton Gomez, a real estate professional who has been suspected for months to be Grande’s beau.

Speculation was heightened in March when the couple were spotted quarantining together in Grande’s Instagram story.

Folks have long been clamoring for Grande and Bieber to release a duet.

He famously returned to the spotlight during Grande’s set at Coachella last year.

Proceeds from “Stuck With U” will benefit the First Responders Children’s Foundation.