Apple Books Top 10

Apple Books US Bestseller List – 05/24/20 – Paid Books

Apple Books US Bestseller List – 05/24/20 – Paid Books

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (A Hunger Games Novel) by Suzanne Collins – 9781338635188 – (Scholastic Inc.)

2. Tell No One by Harlan Coben – 9780307491732 – (Random House Publishing Group)

3. Camino Winds by John Grisham – 9780385545945 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

4. Fight for Me by Corinne Michaels – 9781942834472 – (BAAE Inc.)

5. Big Summer by Jennifer Weiner – 9781501133534 – (Atria Books)

6. The Last Trial by Scott Turow – 9781538748084 – (Grand Central Publishing)

7. Say Yes to the Duke by Eloisa James – 9780062877833 – (Avon)

8. Untamed by Glennon Doyle – 9781984801265 – (Random House Publishing Group)

9. Walk the Wire by David Baldacci – 9781538761502 – (Grand Central Publishing)

10. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

