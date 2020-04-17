Willie Nelson hosting ‘Come and Toke It’ variety show on 4/20

Please, God, let Snoop Dogg participate in this. The world’s other most-famous musical weed enthusiast, Willie Nelson, will be hosting…

The world’s other most-famous musical weed enthusiast, Willie Nelson, will be hosting a variety show Monday in honor of 4/20.

“Come and Toke It” is being presented by Nelson and Luck Reunion.

“This 4/20 at 4:20 PM CT we’re bringing together artists, chefs, comedians, educators and more for 4 hours and 20 minutes of cannabis-centric entertainment hosted by Willie Nelson himself — all from the comfort of quarantine,” the description reads on a YouTube video promoting the event.

The 4/20 date is one in which all things marijuana are celebrated.

According to Luck Reunion’s site, “In honor of Luck’s landlord and the unofficial patron saint of weed, Luck and Willie’s Reserve are also joining forces to launch the #comeandtokeit #passleft challenge: perhaps the world’s only chance to knock smoking with Willie Nelson off their bucket list.”

“Whether you partake or not, this is your chance to live the dream,” a posting on the site stated. “Luck will be asking fans to post a video of themselves passing (whatever toking material of their choice) to the left with the hashtags #ComeandTokeIt #PassLeft. Select videos will be featured during the Come And Toke It broadcast before Willie takes the last hit on air.”

The 86-year-old musician has been a proponent of marijuana for decades, though in December he told CNN affiliate KSAT in San Antonio, Texas, that he had stopped smoking because of health issues.