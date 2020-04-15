Tom Hardy is going to read bedtime stories on children’s TV — and it’s not just the kids who are excited

In a move that will come as sweet relief to British parents, actor Tom Hardy is going to take over…

In a move that will come as sweet relief to British parents, actor Tom Hardy is going to take over bedtime story duty for a week.

Hardy appeared on BBC children’s TV channel CBeebies in its “Bedtime Stories” slot in 2016 and will return to the role from April 27, the broadcaster said in a press release Wednesday.

The actor, best known for his roles in “Inception,” “Peaky Blinders” and “The Revenant,” proved a very popular bedtime story reader, with his 2016 readings recording a million views on the BBC iPlayer streaming service.

News of Hardy’s return was received rapturously on social media.

“I’ll be there, I’ll invite the kids too,” one viewer tweeted.

Another said: “Tom Hardy is hands down my favourite reader of CBeebies Bedtime Stories. I mean, the kids enjoy it too, but I’m glued. This is fabulous news.”

During “Tom Week,” Hardy will read “Hug Me” by Simone Ciraolo; “Under The Same Sky” by Robert Vescio and Nicky Johnston; “There’s A Tiger In The Garden” by Lizzy Stewart; “Don’t Worry, Little Crab” by Chris Haughton; “The Problem With Problems” by Rachel Rooney and Zehra Hicks, plus one more story to be confirmed.

The readings were filmed in Hardy’s garden, the BBC said, and some also feature his pet French bulldog, Blue.

“It goes without saying how thrilled we are to have Tom reading more stories for us,” Cheryl Taylor, head of content at BBC Children’s, said in the press release.

“It’s during challenging times like this that the BBC serves its purpose to entertain the whole of the UK and these new stories are guaranteed to do just that with their themes of long distance friendship, sharing problems and true courage in overcoming seemingly impossible challenges.”

CBeebies Bedtime Stories airs every weeknight at 6.50 p.m. local time (1.50 p.m. ET), and is also available on the iPlayer streaming service.