Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson hope their blood helps the coronavirus fight

Two of the world’s most famous Covid-19 patients are willing to share their blood to help in the fight against the disease.

Tom Hanks said on a recent podcast of NPR’s “Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me!” that he and his wife, actress/singer Rita Wilson, want to donate their blood to research because their blood now carries coronavirus antibodies.

“We have not only been approached, we have said, ‘Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?’ ” Hanks said during the podcast. “And in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the ‘Hank-ccine,’ “

Hanks said he and Wilson are feeling “just fine and dandy.” They spent their time being sick in quarantine in Australia, where he had been filming a movie and she gave performances in support of her album. They’re back home now.

The “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” star reiterated that his wife had a tougher time when they were sick.

“We had all of the flu-like symptoms,” he said. “My wife Rita was a little worse off than me. She had a very high temperature.”

Hanks joked that he’s prepared to be generous with the “Hank-ccine.”

“I’m not trying to hog it with a copyright,” he said,

The actor has a soft spot for the NPR show which he guest-hosted three years ago.

“It’s good to be back,” he told host Peter Sagal. “The source of the finest reviews of my career.”

Hanks was jokingly asked “If there is a sequel, would you consider being in Covid-20?”

“Yes I would,” the star said. “I would answer all the questions left.”