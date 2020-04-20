‘Together At Home’ TV concert special viewed by more than 20 million people, ratings say

More than 20 million people spent their Saturday night at home with Lady Gaga and all her friends. The TV…

More than 20 million people spent their Saturday night at home with Lady Gaga and all her friends.

The TV special “One World: Together At Home,” which aired across 30 networks over the weekend, notched 20.7 million viewers, according to numbers from Nielsen.

That figure does not include the number of people who viewed the special over streaming.

The concert, organized by Global Citizen, aimed to celebrate the heroes of the coronavirus pandemic and encourage spread-preventing measures like social distancing.

The “stay at home” TV special has become something of a subgenre amid the coronavirus pandemic and proving a solid performer for networks.

ABC’s Disney Singalong Special averaged 10.3 million viewers on Thursday, for example.

CBS’s “ACM Presents: Our Country,” which aired earlier this month, earned 7.7 million viewers.

“One World: Together At Home” also topped three of the four major award shows in total viewers, the exception being the Academy Awards.

The Golden Globes, which aired in January, had 18.3 million viewers. The 2019 Emmy Awards and Grammys had 6.9 and 19.9 million viewers, respectively.

Though, in fairness, people weren’t being strongly encouraged to stay home at the time those aired.

Lady Gaga acted as the organizer for Saturday’s 8-hour livestream concert event, which featured performances from artists including Stevie Wonder and the Rolling Stones.

It raised almost $128 million to support health care workers in the fight against the pandemic.