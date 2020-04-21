Home » Entertainment News » The top 10 movies…

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

The Associated Press

April 21, 2020, 5:47 PM

iTunes Store/App Store/Apple Books charts for week ending April 19th

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Trolls World Tour

2. The Gentlemen

3. Underwater

4. The Way Back

5. Little Women

6. 1917

7. The Call of the Wild

8. Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

9. The Peanut Butter Falcon

10. Dolittle

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Uncut Gems

2. Napoleon Dynamite

3. Hoaxed

4. I Still Believe

5. Sea Fever (2019)

6. Call Me By Your Name

7. Vivarium

8. Extra Ordinary

9. Endings, Beginnings

10. The Fittest

