“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” cast gets emotional watching Uncle Phil’s best moments

The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” took a moment during their recent virtual reunion to honor the late…

The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” took a moment during their recent virtual reunion to honor the late James Avery with a clip show that brought many of them to tears.

Avery, who played the Banks family patriarch best known as Uncle Phil, died in 2014 due to complications from open heart surgery.

“Our show wouldn’t have been HALF what it was without the talent and light that was James Avery,” star Will Smith wrote on Instagram, sharing footage from the tribute. “We all love and miss you, James.”

The cast reunion happened on Smith’s Snapchat series called “Will From Home.”

He was joined by former cast mates Tatyana Ali, Alfonso Ribeiro, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Reid and Joseph Marcell.

After watching the clips from Avery’s time on the show, Reid, who played Philip Banks’ wife, Vivian, said tearfully, “I loved that man.”

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” aired from 1990-1996 on NBC.