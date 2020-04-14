‘The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart’ premieres with musical singles looking for love

“The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart” premiered Monday night with musical contestants looking for love like Jackson and Ally…

“The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart” premiered Monday night with musical contestants looking for love like Jackson and Ally in “A Star is Born.”

Twenty musically talented single men and women were thrown together in the Bachelor mansion, where they meet each other and start to flirt.

On the two-hour episode, host Chris Harrison explains to the group of 20 contestants that they will go on dates each week, then be put through a rose ceremony.

There’s chemistry between Sheridan and Julia, there’s a kiss between Brandon and Julia. Ryan and Jamie make out. Jamie and Trevor make out.

As for the music on the show, Ryan and Jamie visit a recording studio at Capitol Records, and later there’s a private concert from the band Plain White T’s. Lots of musical genres are represented, from pop to country and even a little musical theater.

At the rose ceremony, Mel picks Gabe, Savannah picks Brandon, Bekah picks Danny, Bri picks Chris, Julia picks Sheridan, Cheyenne picks Matt, Jamie picks Trevor, and Rudi picks Ryan. The four remaining guys were sent home.

The couples sing covers, compose songs together, and will compete for love over the next six weeks on the show. Celebrity judges like Jason Mraz and Kesha will appear.