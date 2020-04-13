Ryan Reynolds reignites online feud with Hugh Jackman

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are at it again. It was Reynolds’ turn to troll Jackman after the “Wolverine” star…

It was Reynolds’ turn to troll Jackman after the “Wolverine” star posted a loving message to his wife Deborra-Lee Furness for their 24th wedding anniversary.

“These 24 years have been the best of my life! And, as far as I can see, we keep getting better. I love you Debs with every fiber of my soul. Happy anniversary. #24,” Jackman posted Saturday, alongside a picture of the two.

Reynolds was quick to strike in the comments, writing, “Hang in there, Deb.”

It was the latest in their ongoing feud. In 2018 Reynolds created a fake ad about Jackman and Jackman responded by letting his dog go to the bathroom on a photo of Reynolds.

In 2019 Reynolds appeared on “Today Show Australia” where he joked that Jackman was “an evil person.”

Then they called a truce on Instagram, “Official truce with @realhughjackman!” Reynolds wrote, posting a photo of the two shaking hands. “As a gesture of goodwill, I’m gonna make a beautiful ad for his company, Laughing Man Coffee. Can’t wait!”

Obviously that didn’t last.