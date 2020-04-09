Radiohead sharing concert films on YouTube to ease your isolation

Radiohead just keeps on giving. Months after launching a “public library” of rare EPs, the British band is now uploading…

Months after launching a “public library” of rare EPs, the British band is now uploading concerts to YouTube to help us pass the hours at home.

They announced Wednesday via their official Twitter account that they will be presenting weekly performances.

“Now that you have no choice whether or not you fancy a quiet night in, we hereby present the first of several weekly live shows coming to Radiohead’s @YouTube channel,” the tweet read in addition to announcing the first upload.

The concerts are being curated from the band’s extensive Radiohead Public Library on their official site.

The first upload is “Live From a Tent in Dublin,” which occurred on October 7, 2000.

In January, Radiohead launched the library that also features artwork, music videos, compilations and television performances.

Radiohead was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year.