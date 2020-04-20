One Direction reunion looks to be in the works

Can you hear the squeals of delight of the Directioners? The One Direction fans are in the throes of delight…

The One Direction fans are in the throes of delight as it looks like their favorite group may actually be getting the band back together.

The boy band broke hearts in 2015 by going on hiatus, this following member Zayn Malik quitting the group.

Now there is hope.

Eagle eyed followers noticed last weekend that the official One Direction Twitter account and the accounts belonging to members Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan are once again following Malik’s account.

On Sunday, Payne appeared on an Instagram Live with his recent musical collaborator, Swedish DJ Alesso.

The pair have a new single out titled “Midnight,” but many of those commenting during the IG Live had questions about something other than that.

“There’s so many One Direction questions,” Alesso said to Payne. “But I feel like I don’t want to put you on the spot because I know you can’t say too much.”

Payne revealed that many of the One Direction members are currently in London and have been trying to arrange a FaceTime meet up.

“I can’t say too much,” Payne said. “Louis told me off for revealing a bit of our plans the other day, so you’re going to have the group chat telling me off.”

Back in 2017, Horan gave hope that a reunion would certainly happen and given that the group’s 10-year reunion happens this year the timing feels right.

But will Malik be joining them?

“You can come in and fill in for Zayn and join the band,” Payne jokingly told Alesso during the IG Live.