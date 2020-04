In a story March 31, 2020, about a new online store aimed at helping independent booksellers, The Associated Press erroneously…

In a story March 31, 2020, about a new online store aimed at helping independent booksellers, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of The Bookshop owner in Nashville, Tennessee. Her name is Joelle Herr, not Joelle Hill.

