Melissa McCarthy’s dream about Mark Wahlberg may just come true

Melissa McCarthy recently had a dream Mark Wahlberg was quarantining in her house and the image was so strong, she…

Melissa McCarthy recently had a dream Mark Wahlberg was quarantining in her house and the image was so strong, she actually had to check the guest room when she got up to see if he was in there.

Now Ellen DeGeneres is trying to make her dream come true.

McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone appeared on Tuesday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” where the couple joked about their dreamy house guest.

“I woke up and was like, ‘Is Mark Wahlberg downstairs? Because I think he’s in the guest room,'” she told DeGeneres.

“He’s a wonderful roommate,” she added as Wahlberg popped up on screen wearing an apron and carrying a vacuum.

“Hey Mark, how good are you with a vacuum cleaner?” DeGeneres asks as McCarthy and Falcone break into laughter.

Wahlberg told the group he was deep into household chores and available for help around the house.

McCarthy and Falcone joked that it was “beer o’clock” as they sipped on beers, saying it would soon be scotch time then “light’s out.”

The pair also said they are working with Frontline Foods to raise money for restaurants that provide meals to frontline healthcare workers.