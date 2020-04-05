Mel Brooks, Carl Reiner and George Takei with advice for the ‘Next-Greatest Generation’

Nate ‘n Al’s Delicatessen in Beverly Hills, which has served show-biz folk like Mel Brooks and Carl Reiner for 75…

Nate ‘n Al’s Delicatessen in Beverly Hills, which has served show-biz folk like Mel Brooks and Carl Reiner for 75 years now, is closed this week. It’s just few of blocks away from where Brooks hosts his weekly lunch; that is also suspended for now, as are millions of other meaningful social gatherings for millions of Americans.

It also means that if you want to talk to Mel Brooks and Carl Reiner, it’s gonna be a cyber chat. That is where the two old friends got together to talk about World War II, the Depression, the notion of sacrifice, and of course to give each other the business.

Let the bickering begin!

“Carl, stop talking for one minute!” said Brooks.

“Okay,” replied Reiner. And he did!

“Wow, I can’t believe it!”

A real-life comedy routine from the best of friends.

Brooks said, “I think the only way to get through this crisis is to sing a World War II song. And that song is, ‘We did it before, and we can do it again.'”

Reiner started to join in, but then he segued into an Italian aria, loudly.

“That was not a World War II song!” Brooks exclaimed. “You can’t, you can’t close him. You open Carl up, there’s no closing.”

Truth is, the Mel and Carl show hasn’t closed since they met as TV joke writers in the 1950s. Call it laugh at first sight.

Reiner recalled, “I came to work for the ‘Show of Shows,” as Sid Caesar’s straight man. And there’s this little guy in a room, I didn’t know who he was, and he’s impersonating a Jewish pirate. And I’ll never forget those first words. He says, ‘You know how hard it is to set sail these days? You know what they’re charging for sail cloth? $1.37 a yard!”

Now 98, Reiner is still Brooks’ straight man. And Mel, only 93, continues to be Mel.

When asked by Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz, “Mel, how are you coping?” Brooks replied, “I am not watching the news, I am telling everybody, ‘Watch old black-and-white movies.’

“By the way, I have a great suggestion: it’s called ‘Young Frankenstein.’ It’ll do you a little good, and it’ll do me a lotta good!”

Show business has been good to both of them. Their resumes are Hollywood comedy history, including “The Dick Van Dyke Show” for Reiner, and “Blazing Saddles” for Brooks.

It’s true Brooks craves a captive audience, but this is different …

Mel Brooks and Carl Reiner aren’t watching “Star Trek” (no offense, George). They’re sticking to classic movies and game shows. “We watch ‘Jeopardy’ together,” Reiner said.

But not exactly together. “Yeah, we turn on ‘Jeopardy’ at the same time, and we turn on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ at the same time, and we try to guess the answers and, you know, we have fun on the phone.”

Being apart, and staying together … with a little advice to the country’s leaders.

“Don’t scare us!” said Brooks. “I don’t mean to soft-pedal anything, but try to persuade us with your reason, with your logic. Tell us how to get through it, and show us by example how much you care about this country, and how much you care about who’s in it.”

To close out, Mankiewicz asked Brooks and Reiner for a reprise, and got it:

“We did it before and we can do it again. Yes, we can do it again…”

