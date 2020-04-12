M.I.A. teases new song on Instagram

Singer M.I.A. just gave her fans an Easter treat. The UK rapper on Sunday teased a new song on Instagram,…

Singer M.I.A. just gave her fans an Easter treat.

The UK rapper on Sunday teased a new song on Instagram, releasing a short clip of herself rapping and dancing to the track.

She captioned the post with a vague “1.” As of Sunday afternoon, the post had garnered almost 100,000 views and 680 comments.

Last month, on the 15th anniversary of her debut album “Arular,” the British-Sri Lankan artist released her single “OHMNI W202091.” This was her first track since “P.O.W.A.” in 2017.

M.I.A. did not release any additional information on the track, including when — or if — it would be officially released.

CNN has reached out to M.I.A.’s publicist for comment.