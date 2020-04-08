Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s brand, Hello Bello, is looking to hire camp counselors for their newly launched virtual kids…

Hello Bello is the couple’s family brand that sells baby products such as diapers, vitamins and lotions. At the beginning of April, Camp Hello Bello launched on the company’s Instagram to help bring activities to kids to keep them busy as families stay home to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“We know that parenting is hard (and now more than ever) and being home all day is even harder, so we want to do it together (virtually, of course),” a press release from Hello Bello reads.

From story time to crafting lessons to singalongs, Camp Hello Bello — which is free — offers a variety of activities during the week. Each Sunday, the schedule for that week’s virtual camp is posted online.

The company is now accepting applications for more camp counselors to fill up the schedule for the month of April.

Bell kicked off the virtual camp experience on April 1 by reading “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” by Charlie Mackesy.

“Hello campers, I’m your camp counselor Kristen Bell,” she said, before kicking off the reading. “I see everyone has claimed their bunk and put up their underwear, so let’s begin.”

Bell then took a moment to relate to all other parents that have been stuck at home and reads off a few camp rules.

“Rule number one, do whatever the [audible beep] you need to do to stay sane…Almost exactly one year ago today we created Hello Bello for one reason because parenting alone is hard,” Bell said. “And little did we know how hard it could get, because parenting alone in quarantine is um, well it’s impossible.”

Along with activities, Hello Bello is also giving away prizes to campers throughout the month.