John Krasinski will be your 2020 high school prom DJ

John Krasinski for prom king.

“The Office” star announced on his “Some Good News” YouTube show that he’s going to be hosting a virtual prom on Friday.

Since the coronavirus pandemic has closed schools, and high school seniors across the country are missing out on their proms, Krasinski’s throwing a party for them.

“That’s right class of 2020,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m DJing your prom with some friends this Friday night 8EST/5PST!! Click link in bio for invitation! See you then!”

He even dug up his own prom picture, captioning it, “First of all… you’re welcome. Second of all I can’t take it anymore how much you are all missing your prom. So let’s do something about it! Let’s have an #SGNprom ! Yup, I’ll DJ with some friends on Friday 8 EST/5 PST! Stay tuned!”

Krasinski has been using his YouTube channel for good while social distancing. Among his good deeds are granting a young girl a virtual “Hamilton” show, free cellphone service for heatlhcare workers, and Boston Red Sox tickets for life for Boston hospital workers.

Like we said, prom king.