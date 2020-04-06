Home » Entertainment News » Jay Benedict, 'The Dark…

Jay Benedict, ‘The Dark Knight Rises actor, dies from coronavirus

CNN

April 6, 2020, 11:52 AM

“The Dark Knight Rises” actor Jay Benedict has died from the coronavirus, his management team announced.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear client Jay Benedict, who this afternoon lost his battle with COVID-19. Our thoughts are with his family,” the company account tweeted Saturday.

Benedict also acted in “Aliens” and the long-running UK series “Emmerdale.”

His “Emmerdale” co-star Vicki Michelle paid tribute in a tweet.

“Shocked to hear one of our most brilliant actors and kind lovely man Jay Benedict has passed. Married to my lovely friend Phoebe Scholfield. My heart goes out to her and her family at this sad time,” she tweeted.

