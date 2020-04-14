Gwen Stefani gave Blake Shelton a ‘Tiger King’-inspired mullet

Even celebs are struggling when it comes to personal grooming. Just ask Blake Shelton. He had longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani…

Even celebs are struggling when it comes to personal grooming.

Just ask Blake Shelton.

He had longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani cut his hair during a recent remote appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Fallon has had guests make virtual appearances because most everyone is in isolation — and that includes barbers.

“(This) is why these shows are fun because you would never do this in real life,” Fallon said as he watched Stefani wield the clippers to give her man a mullet.

“Oh no, that looks terrible,” Stefani said, taking in her handiwork.

“Dude, you are so ‘Tiger King’ right now,” Fallon told Shelton, referring to the Netflix docuseries that follows people who own tigers. “You have no idea.”

It wasn’t like we weren’t warned.

Back in March, Shelton tweeted that he was bringing back his mullet since the pandemic had cleared his schedule.

“I have an announcement. With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeable further @gwenstefani and I have made a decision together,” he wrote. “I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some s**t like that.. Anyway it’s coming back! For real. Stay tuned…”