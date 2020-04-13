Drake makes Billboard chart history — again

Drake has apparently never met a record he doesn’t want to break. Billboard announced Monday that the rapper became the…

Billboard announced Monday that the rapper became the first male artist to have debuted three songs at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

The entry of his latest single, “Toosie Slide,” in the top spot helped him tie with Mariah Carey, who had three No. 1 debuts on the Hot 100 in 1995-97.

The new song is Drake’s seventh total Hot 100 No. 1 and dethroned The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which spent two weeks at the top of the chart.

In July 2018, the Canadian rapper broke The Beatles’ 54-year-old record of five simultaneous singles on Billboards Top 10 when Drake’s “Scorpion” album posted seven.

The following year, Drake extended his own record on the charts with his album, “Care Package,” which earned him his ninth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart.