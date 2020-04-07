Demi Moore, Bruce Willis and their kids post matching pajama pic from isolation

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are showing us how to self-isolate in style. The actors posed for a photo wearing…

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are showing us how to self-isolate in style.

The actors posed for a photo wearing matching pajamas alongside their daughter, Scout Willis and her sister, Tallulah Willis’ boyfriend, Dillon Buss.

Tallulah captioned the photo, “chaotic neutral.”

Even the dog had its own matching green striped top.

In one of her Instagram comments, the youngest of the Willis daughters responded saying, “made the choice to quarantine together and have been together for 27 days taking every precaution.”

Their eldest daughter, Rumer, is not pictured.

Willis is remarried to Emma Heming Willis and together they have two children.

Moore and Willis were married from 1987 to 2000 and have remained amicable.

Moore has shared photos of their family over the years, most recently last month in celebration of Willis’ birthday.