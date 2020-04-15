Cameron Diaz is loving quarantine life as a new mom

Cameron Diaz made a return to social media Tuesday to share how life is going being a new mom under…

Cameron Diaz made a return to social media Tuesday to share how life is going being a new mom under quarantine.

The actress joined her friend, Who What Wear chief executive officer Katherine Power, for Power’s Instagram Live.

Diaz and her husband, musician Benji Madden, welcomed their first child together in December, which Diaz said had her in the house anyway.

“I’ve kinda been living a quarantine life anyhow because I have a three month old, or a three-and-a-half month old,” Diaz said. “So my life has been like completely quiet and still for the last few months.”

The “There’s Something About Mary” star said she’s enjoying being in the “womb” of her home where she’s been cooking, cleaning and tending to her baby, animals and garden.

“All I’m doing over here is keeping things alive,” she joked.

Being a new mother to Raddix is the “best, best, best part of my life” Diaz said.

“I’m so grateful and so happy and it’s the best thing ever,” she said. “I’m so lucky to do it with Benji and we’re having the best time.

Diaz said she loves cooking dinner and said she and Madden have a routine with the baby every night.

“After we do bath time with our baby and we put her to sleep, Benji puts her to bed,” Diaz said. “He’s so good. He’s such an amazing father. I’m so lucky he’s my baby’s father. He’s incredible.”

The couple is also fortunate to have family close.

Madden’s brother, fellow Good Charlotte band member Joel Madden, his wife Nicole Richie and their kids are their neighbors.