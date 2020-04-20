▶ Watch Video: Brad Pitt serves as weatherman for John Krasisnki’s digital show Brad Pitt: Hollywood heartthrob. Oscar-winning actor. Weather…

▶ Watch Video: Brad Pitt serves as weatherman for John Krasisnki’s digital show

Brad Pitt: Hollywood heartthrob. Oscar-winning actor. Weather man? The 56-year-old took on a new role Sunday when he appeared in an episode of John Krasinski’s digital show, “Some Good News.” Pitt served as the show’s guest weatherman — although his forecast was rather short.

Krasinski created “Some Good News” to highlight positive news during the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, he threw a virtual prom for students in the class of 2020, who won’t be able to celebrate the milestone this year due to social distancing guidelines.

During his recap of the virtual prom on Sunday, Krasinski said he needed a second to catch is breath. “We should do a check on the weather,” he said. “Brad, how’s it looking out there?”

Pitt then appeared on a balcony, where he delivered his quick weather report. “Looks, ahh, pretty good, yeah,” Pitt said, a skyline of palm trees seen behind him. The cameo was short and sweet, but was widely talked about online.

This is not the first celebrity weatherman Krasinski has invited on the show. Robert De Niro also joined an earlier episode to deliver the weather.

In another recent episode, Krasinski, who is from the Boston area, and Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz surprised a group of hospital workers with Red Sox tickets for life to thank them for their service during the coronavirus pandemic.

There’s no guessing who Krasinski’s next celebrity guest or surprise weather forecaster will be. Pitt, however, was a good choice since he has some experience in that department. The actor has made several appearances on “The Jim Jeffries Show” sharing his unique weather forecasts in the past.

John Krasinski throwing virtual prom for class of 2020