Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press

1. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin)

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G. P. Putnam’s Sons)

3. “Little Blue Truck’s Springtime” by Alice Schertle (HMH Books for Young Readers)

4. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)

5. “God Gave Us Easter” by Lisa Tawn Bergren (WaterBrook Press)

6. “Llama Llama Easter Egg” by Anna Dewdney (Viking Children’s)

7. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

8. “Texas Outlaw” by James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle (Little, Brown)

9. “Valentine” by Elizabeth Wetmore (Harper)

10. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

11. “Pete the Cat: Big Easter Adventure” by James Dean (HarperFestival)

12. “Fate” by Helen Hardt (Waterhouse Press)

13. “The Boy from the Woods” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

14. “Count on the Easter Pups” (Random House Books for Young Readers)

15. “How to Catch the Easter Bunny” by Adam Wallace (Random House Books for Young Readers)

16. “It’s Not Easy Being a Bunny” by Marilyn Sadler (Random House Books for Young Readers)

17. “The Tale of Peter Rabbit: A Story Book Board Book” by Beatrix Potter (Warne)

18. “Front Row at the Trump Show” by Jonathan Karl (Dutton)

19. “The First Time” by Colton Underwood (Gallery Books)

20. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

21. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

22. “The Wizenard Series: Season One” by Wesley King and Kobe Bryant (Granity Studios)

23. “Badger to the Bone” by Shelly Laurenston (Kensington)

24. “The Berenstain Bears and the Easter Story” by Jan Berenstain and Michael Berenstain (Zondervankidz)

25. “Dog Man: Fetch-22” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell’s Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).

