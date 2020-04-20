Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis selling ‘Quarantine Wine’ to help relief efforts

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis want you to raise a glass for a good cause. The celebrity couple announced Sunday…

The celebrity couple announced Sunday that they will be selling “Quarantine Wine” in aid of those suffering because of the pandemic.

The announcement was made on Kutcher’s verified social media accounts.

“Mila and I are Launching Quarantine wine!,” he wrote in the caption on his Instagram account. “100% of profits go to covid-19 relief efforts.”

The pair appear in a video where they shared what they are doing.

When Kutcher said “These are unprecedented times that we’re living in and unprecedented times call for unprecedented…” Kunis finished his sentence with “More drinking.”

Kutcher said things the couple, who are the parents of a young son and daughter, like to do include wine as part of their virtual dates and virtual gatherings with friends.

They have been also been working on identifying charities to help.

“We’ve been finding charities that are focusing on getting PPE into the country, charities that are helping feed kids, businesses that are in distress,” Kutcher said.

America’s Food Fund, Direct Relief, The Frontline Responders Fund and Give Directly are four of the charities that will benefit.

It sounds like the couple combined fun with philanthropy.

“We had fun testing the wine and it was delicious,” Kunis said.