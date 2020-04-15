Angelina Jolie has a message for us all during the coronavirus pandemic

Angelina Jolie wants us all to check in on each other while we quarantine to stem the spread of coronavirus.…

“I think it is so important that people hear that,” she tells Time magazine. “To love each other, check in with each other. Be there, be a support group, keep your eyes open whether you are a teacher or a friend.”

Jolie advises to look out for children especially, writing, “Of the many ways that the pandemic is making us rethink our humanity, none is more important, or urgent, than the overall protection of children. They may not be as susceptible to the virus as other groups, but they are especially vulnerable to so many of the secondary impacts of the pandemic on society.”

She continued: “Even though we are physically separated from each other under lockdown, we can make a point of calling family or friends, particularly where we might have concerns that someone is vulnerable. We can educate ourselves to the signs of stress and domestic violence and know what to look out for and how seriously to take it. We can support our local domestic violence shelters.”

Jolie included resources where people can turn for help if they are experiencing a harmful situation at home, including The Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children and The Child Helpline Network.

“It is often said that it takes a village to raise a child. It will take an effort by the whole of our country to give children the protection and care they deserve,” she concluded.