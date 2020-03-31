US-Apple-Books_Top-10

Apple Books US Bestseller List for week ending March 29th
(Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)
1. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng – 9780735224308 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
2. The Last Odyssey by James Rollins – 9780062892904 – (William Morrow)
3. In Five Years by Rebecca Serle – 9781982137465 – (Atria Books)
4. The Boy from the Woods by Harlan Coben – 9781538748169 – (Grand Central Publishing)
5. The Sinner by J.R. Ward – 9781501195112 – (Gallery Books)
6. Don’t Let Go by Harlan Coben – 9780698411661 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
7. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
8. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson – 9780385348720 – (Crown)
9. The Honey-Don’t List by Christina Lauren – 9781982123932 – (Gallery Books)
10. Neon Prey by John Sandford – 9780525536598 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.