Home » Entertainment News » The top 10 movies…

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

The Associated Press

March 31, 2020, 12:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store for week ending March 29th

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. 1917

2. Jumanji: The Next Level

3. Onward

4. Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

5. The Gentlemen

6. Bloodshot

7. The Fittest

8. Knives Out

9. Contagion

10. Bombshell

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. The Fittest

2. Uncut Gems

3. Human Capital

4. Bone Tomahawk

5. Call Me By Your Name

6. Resistance

7. Banana Split

8. The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot

9. Swallow

10. Grand Isle

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Entertainment News Movie News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up