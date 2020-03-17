The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store The Associated Press

iTunes Movies US Charts: 1. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 2. Bombshell 3. Knives Out 4. 1917 5. Contagion…

iTunes Movies US Charts: 1. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 2. Bombshell 3. Knives Out 4. 1917 5. Contagion 6. Spies in Disguise 7. Uncut Gems 8. Ford v Ferrari 9. Little Women 10. Jumanji: The Next Level iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent: 1. Uncut Gems 2. Code 8 3. Lady Bird 4. Midsommar 5. The Postcard Killings 6. The Lighthouse (2019) 7. The Farewell 8. Swallow 9. The Jesus Rolls 10. Hot Summer Nights Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.