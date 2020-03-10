Home » Entertainment News » The top 10 movies…

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

The Associated Press

March 10, 2020, 12:10 PM

iTunes Movies Charts for week of March 8, 2020:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Jumanji: The Next Level

2. Knives Out

3. Frozen II

4. Dark Waters

5. Code 8

6. Ford v Ferrari

7. Jojo Rabbit

8. Contagion

9. Midway

10. Parasite

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Code 8

2. Uncut Gems

3. Crown Vic

4. Midsommar

5. Color Out of Space

6. The Farewell

7. The Jesus Rolls

8. Lady Bird

9. Tread

10. Swallow

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

