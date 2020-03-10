The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store The Associated Press

iTunes Movies Charts for week of March 8, 2020: iTunes Movies US Charts: 1. Jumanji: The Next Level 2. Knives Out 3. Frozen II 4. Dark Waters 5. Code 8 6. Ford v Ferrari 7. Jojo Rabbit 8. Contagion 9. Midway 10. Parasite iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent: 1. Code 8 2. Uncut Gems 3. Crown Vic 4. Midsommar 5. Color Out of Space 6. The Farewell 7. The Jesus Rolls 8. Lady Bird 9. Tread 10. Swallow ___ Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.