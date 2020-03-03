Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick reuniting on Broadway

After almost 23 years of marriage, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are getting to spend even more time together.…

After almost 23 years of marriage, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are getting to spend even more time together.

They are set to star together in a revival of “Plaza Suite” on Broadway.

The Neil Simon play revolves around three different couples in three-one act plays set in the same suite of the Plaza Hotel.

Parker and Broderick last appeared on Broadway together in the 1996 revival of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” a year before they married.

Parker, 54, told the Wall Street Journal Magazine that she and her 57-year-old husband have frequently been asked about working together.

“But we’d always put the kibosh on it. We didn’t even discuss it,” she said. “I know at least a thousand people better than I know Matthew as an actor. I know how he works … but I know Chris Noth better on camera.”

Noth played her love interest on the hit HBO series “Sex and the City.” HBO is owned by WarnerMedia, CNN’s parent company.

Parker said she and Broderick hadn’t worked together “for practical reasons and for personal reasons.”

“The personal reasons were, Why would we do that? We were both happy working in our separate professional lives,” she said. “And then, we have children. There are discussions about who will be home when. And what does theater demand versus movies or television.”

They are the parents of a 17-year-old son and twin 10-year-old daughters. While their kids are at ages now where they are prepared for both of their parents to be busy working in theater, Broderick still sees it as a challenge.

“That’s going to be hard,” Broderick told the publication. “We very rarely both work at the same time.”

The veteran actors also discussed midlife crises (which factor into the play) and their industry.

“Acting is a business where you can start to live off of what is so-and-so doing and why am I not doing that,” Broderick said. “I remember, particularly starting out, a lot of actors were like that — Why aren’t I up for this? — constantly feeling left out of some imaginary party. Early on I thought, Please don’t do that to yourself, Matthew.”

Parker said she doesn’t feel underestimated in her career.

“I feel people think what I have done has been easy because it looks easy,” she said. “People always thought Carrie Bradshaw was like, ‘Oh, it’s like just playing you.’ I was like, ‘She couldn’t be more different in every possible way.'”

The limited run of “Plaza Suite” opens at the Hudson Theatre in New York on March 13.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.