Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively donate $1 million to help food non-profits

One of Hollywood’s most famous couples is helping feed those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. Ryan Reynolds and Blake…

One of Hollywood’s most famous couples is helping feed those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively said Monday they’re donating $1 million to two organizations to help older adults and low-income families — Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

Those groups, said statements posted to Reynolds and Lively’s Twitter accounts, have been “brutally impacted” by Covid-19.

“Take care of your bodies and hearts,” Reynolds’ statement said. “Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection.”

Lively added: “Remember the love that can travel through all this. Communities are stepping up — shopping for the elderly, making lunches for children. We can all do something for one another, even if that’s simply staying home.”

Ever on brand, Reynolds, known for playing wise-cracking superhero Deadpool, among other roles, ended with a jab at actor Hugh Jackman, with whom he has been engaged in a long (but fun-spirited) social media feud.

“Hugh Jackman’s # is 1-555-[single tear emoji]-Hugh,” he wrote.

In her own statement, Lively, too, cracked a joke.

“Now can someone please tell Ryan that ’emotional distancing’ from his mother in law is not a thing. Nothing can save him.”

This content was republished with permission from CNN.