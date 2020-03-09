Pete Buttigieg set to guest host “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

Pete Buttigieg is taking his charm to late-night TV. The former Democratic presidential candidate will host “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on…

Pete Buttigieg is taking his charm to late-night TV.

The former Democratic presidential candidate will host “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday, he announced on Monday’s “Today Show.”

“We’re lining up a great slate of guests,” Buttigieg said. “Patrick Stewart is coming on, so we are very excited about that.”

He added that he hopes he’ll have some help penning the monologue that night.

“Hopefully some funnier minds than mine will be doing some writing for that. I think it is going to be fun,” Buttigieg said. “The thing about running a presidential campaign is you will have been focused on one thing and one thing only. It is nice to be able to zoom out and come back at life.”

Since dropping out of the presidential race on March 1, Buttigieg has been traveling the country with his husban. The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana said he is “going to have some fun” before pursuing his next job.

In the meantime, Buttigieg has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden to be the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee.

