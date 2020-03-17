Malika Haqq welcomes first child with rapper O.T. Genasis

Malika Haqq is a new mom. Khloe Kardashian’s bff, who has made frequent appearaces on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,”…

Malika Haqq is a new mom.

Khloe Kardashian’s bff, who has made frequent appearaces on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” announced Monday that she and her ex, rapper O.T. Genasis, have welcomed a son.

The baby boy made his debut on Haqq’s and Genasis’s verified Instagram accounts.

“Ace Flores 3.14.2020,” Haqq wrote in the caption of a photo showing her and the rapper’s hands with the newborn’s.

The couple reportedly split last June after two years together and Haqq announced her pregnancy in September.

“I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!” she wrote in the caption of a photo showing her holding a positive pregnancy test. “I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine.”

This content was republished with permission from CNN.