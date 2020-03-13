Jay Electronica finally releases debut album

Jay Electronica has gone and done it. More than a decade after he first burst onto the music scene to…

More than a decade after he first burst onto the music scene to much excitement, the hip hop artist has released his debut album.

“A Written Testimony” hit the Tidal streaming service late Thursday.

That makes sense given that years ago he originally signed with Tidal owner Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label.

Electronica first came to fame in 2007 with “Act I: Eternal Sunshine (The Pledge)” which featured him rapping over the score for the film “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.”

Singles “Exhibit A” and “Exhibit C” garnered him even more positive reviews and attention.

But the New Orleans native’s debut album still never materialized — until now.

Electronica prepared his followers with some advanced notice on social media.

Over the past few days he’s posted music, a scene from the studio, and Apple Music announcing the new album’s track list.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.