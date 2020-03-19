Gal Gadot enlists celebrity help for coronavirus ‘Imagine’ video

Hollywood actor Gal Gadot and her celebrity friends have recorded an uplifting take on John Lennon’s song “Imagine” as they…

Hollywood actor Gal Gadot and her celebrity friends have recorded an uplifting take on John Lennon’s song “Imagine” as they — like millions more around the world — find themselves kept at home by the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Wonder Woman 1984” star is joined in her Instagram video by fellow screen stars, comedians and singers, among them Kristen Wiig, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman, Will Ferrell, Sia, Norah Jones and Chris O’Dowd.

“Hey guys. Day six in self-quarantine. And I’ve got to say that these past few days got me feeling a bit philosophical,” Gadot opens by saying. “You know, this virus has affected the entire world, everyone — doesn’t matter who you are, where you are from, we are all in this together.”

Gadot explains that she was inspired by an online video of an Italian man playing the trumpet on his balcony as he and his neighbors live through Italy’s weeks-long lockdown together.

“There was something so powerful and pure about this video,” she said. “And it goes like this.”

Gadot then launches into “Imagine,” with each of her celebrity friends contributing their own take on a line of Lennon’s classic before she rounds off the three-minute video with the riff, “And the world will be as one.”

This content was republished with permission from CNN.