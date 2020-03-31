Eminem is proud of his daughter Hailie

She’s all grown up now, but Hailie Jade Mathers is still her daddy’s girl. Rapper Eminem gave an update on…

Rapper Eminem gave an update on the 24-year-old during a recent appearance on Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson.”

Eminem shared that his daughter graduated with a 3.9 GPA from Michigan State University and is doing well.

“She’s doing good,” he said. “She’s made me proud for sure.”

The younger Mathers and her mother, Eminem’s ex-wife Kimberly Anne Scott, are well known to Eminem’s fans because of his song lyrics.

These days Hailie Jade Mathers is a social media influencer with more than 1.9 million followers on Instagram.

Her father, 47, said “it’s definitely crazy” that he has a daughter her age.

Eminem adopted his daughter’s two half-sisters and said he helped raise a niece who is also now an adult.

“When I think about my accomplishments, that’s probably the thing that I’m the most proud of … is being able to raise kids,” Eminem said.