DJ D-Nice leads virtual dance parties on Instagram Live

Legendary DJ D-Nice is determined to bring a dance party to everybody at home. D-Nice (a.k.a. Derrick Jones) is hosting a daily event that he calls “Homeschool at Club Quarantine.”

On Sunday, more than 160,000 people joined him on Instagram Live. Among the bold-faced names who have “dropped in” on the party were former first lady Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, former Vice President Joe Biden and Jennifer Lopez.

In terms of playing for a “crowd” of 160,000, D-Nice said, “I’m like, wow, this is pretty much the equivalent of, like, two stadiums of people just listening to music!”

Asked about how he came up with a setlist, he replied, “I don’t have a playlist, I literally just play what feels good. You know, I wanted people to feel good. I wanted the experience to be lifted through music, one song at a time.”

Co-host Tony Dokoupil asked, “What is it about music that people need right now?”

“Music has always been a great escape,” D-Nice said. “Like, you can just feel good. No matter what your problems are, you put on a good tune, and it just takes you away. And I was trying to do that through the music.

“What was great, it was the other component: People were in a chat room, and the beauty of it is, it initially started with my friends pretending they were inside of a club. Hey, I’ll meet you at the bar. Hey, who let this person in? The whole experience was fun. It wasn’t just the music, it was just the experience of everyone just kind of escaping what’s going on today just for a few hours.”

King asked, “You are so used to playing to large crowds. How different was it? You’re alone, too, when you’re playing the music. Was it a weird feeling for you, too?”

“I guess the weird part was that my neighbors were complaining that the music was too loud!” he replied. “I understand. I’m like, if they only knew! Gayle King is in here, Michelle Obama’s in here. I have to play this music!”

When asked how long he will keep “Homeschool at Club Quarantine” going, D-Nice replied, “I was going to take a break, but since everyone’s saying that it’s a daily thing, and you kind of influenced me, so I think I’m going just continue doing it as long as people [want]. I read the comments, and people are saying some incredible things, how the music is uplifting their spirits and we all feel so connected through the chat rooms.”

The next jam session is scheduled for Monday, March 23 at 6 p.m. ET on Instagram @dnice.

No cover charge!

