Confused ‘American Idol’ contestant thinks Justin Timberlake and Pat Sajak are judges on the show

One “American Idol” contestant appears to have landed here from Mars.

While judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie called adorable contestant Lou Dawg a “dreamboat,” they were baffled as to how he couldn’t recognize anyone on the panel, and didn’t know Perry’s last name.

Dawg, a surfer from Oahu, Hawaii, also confused Bryan with Justin Timberlake, guessing that he sings “Cry Me A River.” He somehow thought Richie is the host of “Wheel of Fortune.” Richie was so offended he shot out of his chair, saying he’s been in the business for “243” years. He then turned his chair to face away from Dawg while he performed.

Dawg attributed his lack of pop culture knowledge to being in “the ocean everyday.”

He went on to sing a cute song he wrote and played guitar, but the judges decided Dawg needed some improvement in order to hold audience attention. Perry and Bryan agreed that Dawg had something there, just not enough to be a big star.

In the end, he was sent home. No word on whether that was Hawaii or Mars.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.