Cardi B to donate proceeds from coronavirus song

Some people hurt financially by the coronavirus pandemic may benefit from Cardi B’s words.

The rapper is known for being outspoken on social media and she’s been no less so about the coronavirus crisis.

On March 10 Cardi posted an expletive-laden video on her verified Instagram account.

“Coronavirus,” she said animatedly. “S**t is getting real!”

DJ iMarkkeyz incorporated that line into a fire beat and the world was gifted with the “Coronavirus” single which soon hit iTunes and became a favorite for TikTok users to dance to.

Cardi B took notice.

“The fact this damn corona virus song is charting on iTunes ….Hold on ..let me hit the Dj up and Atlantic (the record label) so I can’t get my damn coins,” she wrote on the caption of an Instagram picture showing the song charting.”

After a Twitter user suggested that Cardi B and DJ iMarkkeyz might want to consider donating the royalties to those in need because of the pandemic’s economic impact, the DJ responded by tweeting “That was my goal.”

Cardi B co-signed that idea.

“YES !THATS WHAT WE GOING TO DO !,” the Grammy winner tweeted. “Keep in mind you don’t get your money right away …but even months from now there would be families with financial issues for getting laid off due to the virus .We will Donate !”

This content was republished with permission from CNN.